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Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD advanced

Maksym Viunik
Maksym Viunik

Maksym Viunik

Individual trader and signals provider. Experienced in algotrading. My managed accounts are publicly traded.
Currentyl I am head of trading in SCR Traders Group.
We manage Forex/CFD/Crypto accounts kept with different brokers, using our own developed algorithms.
0 отзывов
Надежность
364 недели
1 / 3K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2019 87%
OneRoyal-Real-01
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
2 989
Прибыльных трейдов:
2 116 (70.79%)
Убыточных трейдов:
873 (29.21%)
Лучший трейд:
219.16 USD
Худший трейд:
-602.45 USD
Общая прибыль:
28 291.35 USD (96 892 pips)
Общий убыток:
-19 581.18 USD (56 690 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
23 (333.96 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
511.81 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
3.91%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
34.02%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
10.27
Длинных трейдов:
1 368 (45.77%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 621 (54.23%)
Профит фактор:
1.44
Мат. ожидание:
2.91 USD
Средняя прибыль:
13.37 USD
Средний убыток:
-22.43 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-266.63 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-602.45 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
2.01%
Годовой прогноз:
24.43%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
146.08 USD
Максимальная:
848.18 USD (5.63%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.63% (848.18 USD)
По эквити:
8.93% (1 361.36 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURAUD 901
GBPCAD 737
GBPAUD 476
AUDCAD 393
EURGBP 166
GBPUSD 119
EURCAD 101
CADCHF 60
GBPCHF 36
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURAUD 4.9K
GBPCAD 672
GBPAUD 2.4K
AUDCAD 803
EURGBP 279
GBPUSD -3
EURCAD -73
CADCHF -188
GBPCHF -24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURAUD 18K
GBPCAD 7K
GBPAUD 9.8K
AUDCAD 4.9K
EURGBP 1.3K
GBPUSD 466
EURCAD 208
CADCHF -624
GBPCHF 52
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +219.16 USD
Худший трейд: -602 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +333.96 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -266.63 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "OneRoyal-Real-01" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.67 × 3
Axi-US07-Live
8.80 × 54
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
11.45 × 84
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Trading system "SCR-EURAUD advanced" is an advanced version of the trading system "SCR-EURAUD" powered by SCR Traders Group.

This signal is based on the SCR-EURAUD trading system and OneRoyal brokerage account.

This build generates more trading signals, which means more trading activity, more traded volume, more profit, and more cashback.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

«SCR-EURAUD» Forex Trading System (FTS) is a state of the art algorithm, designed to make it as easy as possible to succeed at Forex. The FTS continuously analyses the FX market, looking for potentially high probability price movements. Once identified the software will trading position and accompany it until it closes.

All the key parameters and requirements are taken into account: accurate entry a trade, slippage protection, stop loss price, take profit price.

The FTS is easy to set up and is designed to be followed 100% automatically – just try it and see the results.

The signals produced by our trading bot aim to be highly accurate and produce consistent results. In total for three years, the FTS has achieved 200% gain with minimal draw down not exceeding 4%. The FTS is perfect for short and long term outlooks, because signals are produced on the 5 minute and daily time frames. The robot looks for potentially high probability price movements and can be used on 2 currency pairs only: EURAUD and AUDCAD.

▪ Full strategy description and detailed stats can on the web-site .

▪ Trading in action (example of one trade on the account) on YouTube.


✅ Strengths of the FTS: 

▪️ Intraday (avg. trade length is 1 hour); 🕙

▪️ Fully automated strategy (managed by robot 🤖);

▪️ Ultra-conservative risks (that the subscriber can adjust at his discretion);   

▪️ StopLoss orders are used for each position. ⚠


✅ Key features of the FTS: 

💲 No min. recommended deposit to get copied the signal.

🏛 The best account to copy this signal for the best performance can be opened from THIS PAGE

☝️ To have an account with the lowest spreads and the fastest execution with lowest possible negative slippage is guarantee of success. 

💥 This strategy works best on MT4 trading account directly, i.e. through direct account management. You get better performance and better results.

🛑 Please be advised that copytrading method is reasonably good to test the FTS that can help you get an idea of what the trading system is and how it works. Most likely, you'll get slight slippage and different order execution prices in your account. This is a disadvantage of web services designed to copy trades.


Please feel free to contact me at any time to find out more about all existing solutions.

Have a nice experience with copying our signals!

Нет отзывов
2026.06.03 20:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 02:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.16 20:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.16 00:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.22 21:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.22 00:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.05 21:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 00:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 01:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 23:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.02 01:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 21:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.30 02:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.28 01:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.15 13:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.08 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.05 13:26
No swaps are charged
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
SCR EURAUD advanced
30 USD в месяц
87%
1
3K
USD
19K
USD
364
99%
2 989
70%
4%
1.44
2.91
USD
9%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.