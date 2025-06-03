SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / NoStress MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoStress MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
113 hafta
4 / 54K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 179%
CapitalPointTrading-Live05
1:300
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 973
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 578 (79.97%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
395 (20.02%)
En iyi işlem:
24.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
-16.93 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 107.99 USD (135 121 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-549.87 USD (69 464 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
35 (7.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
28.89 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
57.38%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.99%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
24.60
Alış işlemleri:
952 (48.25%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 021 (51.75%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.02
Beklenen getiri:
0.28 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.70 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.39 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-9.52 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-21.17 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
1.77%
Yıllık tahmin:
21.49%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
22.69 USD (2.84%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.86% (22.69 USD)
Varlığa göre:
39.40% (204.09 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1973
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 558
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +24.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9.52 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-Live05" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
6.07 × 45
JDRSecurities-Live
8.62 × 81
ActivTradesCorp-5
9.83 × 71
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 4% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 600 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Ortalama derecelendirme:
A M
172
A M 2025.06.03 04:50 
 

Really NoStress like it say.

Many people think that return is low but if you equity large enough its quite good for constant profit with low risk.

2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 00:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 16:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 15:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 08:05
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.01 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.31 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.11 03:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2023.08.07 12:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2023.08.05 01:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2023.08.05 01:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
NoStress MT4
Ayda 30 USD
179%
4
54K
USD
553
USD
113
99%
1 973
79%
57%
2.01
0.28
USD
39%
1:300
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.