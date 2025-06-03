SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / NoStress MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoStress MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
1 recensione
Affidabilità
113 settimane
4 / 54K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 179%
CapitalPointTrading-Live05
1:300
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 973
Profit Trade:
1 578 (79.97%)
Loss Trade:
395 (20.02%)
Best Trade:
24.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-16.93 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 107.99 USD (135 121 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-549.87 USD (69 464 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (7.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
28.89 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
57.38%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.99%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
24.60
Long Trade:
952 (48.25%)
Short Trade:
1 021 (51.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.02
Profitto previsto:
0.28 USD
Profitto medio:
0.70 USD
Perdita media:
-1.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-9.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-21.17 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
1.77%
Previsione annuale:
21.49%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
22.69 USD (2.84%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.86% (22.69 USD)
Per equità:
39.40% (204.09 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1973
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 558
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.12 USD
Worst Trade: -17 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.52 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-Live05" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
6.07 × 45
JDRSecurities-Live
8.62 × 81
ActivTradesCorp-5
9.83 × 71
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 4% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 600 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Valutazione media:
A M
172
A M 2025.06.03 04:50 
 

Really NoStress like it say.

Many people think that return is low but if you equity large enough its quite good for constant profit with low risk.

2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 00:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 16:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 15:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 08:05
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.01 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.31 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.11 03:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2023.08.07 12:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2023.08.05 01:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2023.08.05 01:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
NoStress MT4
30USD al mese
179%
4
54K
USD
553
USD
113
99%
1 973
79%
57%
2.01
0.28
USD
39%
1:300
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.