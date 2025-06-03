SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / NoStress MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoStress MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
1 avis
Fiabilité
113 semaines
4 / 54K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 178%
CapitalPointTrading-Live05
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 971
Bénéfice trades:
1 577 (80.01%)
Perte trades:
394 (19.99%)
Meilleure transaction:
24.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-16.93 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 106.70 USD (134 932 pips)
Perte brute:
-549.64 USD (69 440 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (7.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
28.89 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
57.38%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.99%
Dernier trade:
39 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
24.55
Longs trades:
950 (48.20%)
Courts trades:
1 021 (51.80%)
Facteur de profit:
2.01
Rendement attendu:
0.28 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.70 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.40 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-9.52 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-21.17 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.67%
Prévision annuelle:
21.31%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.69 USD (2.84%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.86% (22.69 USD)
Par fonds propres:
39.40% (204.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1971
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 557
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +24.12 USD
Pire transaction: -17 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.52 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-Live05" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
6.12 × 43
JDRSecurities-Live
8.58 × 79
ActivTradesCorp-5
9.80 × 69
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 4% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 600 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Note moyenne:
A M
172
A M 2025.06.03 04:50 
 

Really NoStress like it say.

Many people think that return is low but if you equity large enough its quite good for constant profit with low risk.

2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 00:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 16:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 15:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 08:05
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.01 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.31 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.11 03:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2023.08.07 12:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2023.08.05 01:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2023.08.05 01:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

