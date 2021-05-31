- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|7122
|AUDCAD
|4684
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|5.3K
|AUDCAD
|2.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|-320K
|AUDCAD
|-114K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesCorp-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 15
|
FxPro.com-Real04
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.08 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.11 × 388
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.13 × 1781
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.14 × 22
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.16 × 124
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.22 × 368
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.32 × 19
|
ActivTradesCorp-5
|0.78 × 14461
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|1.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Canada
|1.75 × 606
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.97 × 29
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|3.67 × 6
|
GKFXPrime-Live-1.2
|3.74 × 47
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|4.00 × 2
|
USGFX-Live
|5.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|5.71 × 7
|
Weltrade-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|6.92 × 169
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 3% per month operating normally EURUSD and AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 3000 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
USD
USD
USD