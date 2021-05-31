SignauxSections
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

RetireNow MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 avis
Fiabilité
226 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 473%
ActivTradesCorp-5
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11 806
Bénéfice trades:
8 148 (69.01%)
Perte trades:
3 658 (30.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
71.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-67.16 USD
Bénéfice brut:
27 209.54 USD (928 969 pips)
Perte brute:
-19 145.40 USD (1 362 887 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (22.49 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
106.60 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
90.29%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
59.55%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
32
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
17.41
Longs trades:
5 887 (49.86%)
Courts trades:
5 919 (50.14%)
Facteur de profit:
1.42
Rendement attendu:
0.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-108.61 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-108.61 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.64%
Prévision annuelle:
8.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.31 USD
Maximal:
463.21 USD (7.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.28% (463.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
59.04% (2 800.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 7122
AUDCAD 4684
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 5.3K
AUDCAD 2.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -320K
AUDCAD -114K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +71.40 USD
Pire transaction: -67 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.49 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -108.61 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ActivTradesCorp-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 15
FxPro.com-Real04
0.00 × 1
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.00 × 6
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.08 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.11 × 388
ICMarkets-Live15
0.13 × 1781
ICMarkets-Live02
0.14 × 22
RoboForex-ECN
0.16 × 124
DooPrime-Live 2
0.22 × 368
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.32 × 19
ActivTradesCorp-5
0.78 × 14461
GBEbrokers-Live
1.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
1.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Canada
1.75 × 606
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
1.97 × 29
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
3.67 × 6
GKFXPrime-Live-1.2
3.74 × 47
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
4.00 × 2
USGFX-Live
5.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
5.71 × 7
Weltrade-Live
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 41
6.92 × 169
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally EURUSD and AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 3000 USD and leverage is 200.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Aucun avis
2025.04.23 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.15 13:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.18 22:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 17:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 10:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 21:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 15:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 13:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.11 16:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 00:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 05:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.30 04:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.29 21:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.29 12:04
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.29 11:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.29 02:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.29 01:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.28 22:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
RetireNow MT4
30 USD par mois
473%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
226
99%
11 806
69%
90%
1.42
0.68
USD
59%
1:200
