- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|7122
|AUDCAD
|4684
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|5.3K
|AUDCAD
|2.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-320K
|AUDCAD
|-114K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesCorp-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 15
|
FxPro.com-Real04
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.08 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.11 × 388
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.13 × 1781
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.14 × 22
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.16 × 124
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.22 × 368
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.32 × 19
|
ActivTradesCorp-5
|0.78 × 14461
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|1.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Canada
|1.75 × 606
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.97 × 29
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|3.67 × 6
|
GKFXPrime-Live-1.2
|3.74 × 47
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|4.00 × 2
|
USGFX-Live
|5.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|5.71 × 7
|
Weltrade-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|6.92 × 169
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 3% per month operating normally EURUSD and AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 3000 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
USD
USD
USD