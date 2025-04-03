YMM fiyatı bugün -1.53% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.56 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.84 aralığında işlem gördü.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each rep hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.