Divisas / YMM
YMM: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each rep
13.89 USD 0.36 (2.66%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de YMM de hoy ha cambiado un 2.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each rep. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
YMM News
Rango diario
13.47 14.02
Rango anual
8.20 14.02
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.53
- Open
- 13.60
- Bid
- 13.89
- Ask
- 14.19
- Low
- 13.47
- High
- 14.02
- Volumen
- 10.653 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.66%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.93%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.12%
- Cambio anual
- 54.33%
