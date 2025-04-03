クォートセクション
YMM
YMM: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each rep

13.77 USD 0.12 (0.86%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

YMMの今日の為替レートは、-0.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.54の安値と14.00の高値で取引されました。

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each repダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.54 14.00
1年のレンジ
8.20 14.02
以前の終値
13.89
始値
13.89
買値
13.77
買値
14.07
安値
13.54
高値
14.00
出来高
6.619 K
1日の変化
-0.86%
1ヶ月の変化
6.00%
6ヶ月の変化
10.16%
1年の変化
53.00%
