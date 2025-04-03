通貨 / YMM
YMM: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each rep
13.77 USD 0.12 (0.86%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
YMMの今日の為替レートは、-0.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.54の安値と14.00の高値で取引されました。
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each repダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
YMM News
1日のレンジ
13.54 14.00
1年のレンジ
8.20 14.02
- 以前の終値
- 13.89
- 始値
- 13.89
- 買値
- 13.77
- 買値
- 14.07
- 安値
- 13.54
- 高値
- 14.00
- 出来高
- 6.619 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.16%
- 1年の変化
- 53.00%
