Moedas / YMM
YMM: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each rep
13.66 USD 0.23 (1.66%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do YMM para hoje mudou para -1.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.54 e o mais alto foi 14.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each rep. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
YMM Notícias
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:YMM)
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Full Truck Alliance Co earnings beat by ¥0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Full Truck Alliance shares tumble over 4% as freight brokerage changes weigh on outlook
Faixa diária
13.54 14.00
Faixa anual
8.20 14.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.89
- Open
- 13.89
- Bid
- 13.66
- Ask
- 13.96
- Low
- 13.54
- High
- 14.00
- Volume
- 912
- Mudança diária
- -1.66%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.28%
- Mudança anual
- 51.78%
