FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / YMAB
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

YMAB: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc

8.61 USD 0.02 (0.23%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

YMAB fiyatı bugün 0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 8.59 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 8.61 aralığında işlem gördü.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

YMAB haberleri

Günlük aralık
8.59 8.61
Yıllık aralık
3.55 16.11
Önceki kapanış
8.59
Açılış
8.59
Satış
8.61
Alış
8.91
Düşük
8.59
Yüksek
8.61
Hacim
830
Günlük değişim
0.23%
Aylık değişim
0.70%
6 aylık değişim
95.68%
Yıllık değişim
-34.97%
21 Eylül, Pazar