Dövizler / YMAB
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
YMAB: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
8.61 USD 0.02 (0.23%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
YMAB fiyatı bugün 0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 8.59 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 8.61 aralığında işlem gördü.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YMAB haberleri
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- Y mAbs Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics: Deal Showcases Value And Challenges Of Biotech M&A (YMAB)
- YmAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Surges 103.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock downgraded to Hold by Truist after SERB acquisition
- Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Y-mAbs stock soars after SERB Pharmaceuticals announces acquisition
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Pfizer Earnings Top Views - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- YmAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics announces results of annual shareholder meeting votes
- Clear Street raises YMAB stock target to $17, shares rise
- Y-mAbs Hosts Virtual Radiopharmaceutical R&D Update Highlighting Clinical Progress and Expanded Pipeline
- Y-mAbs Presents GD2-SADA PRIT Trial in Progress Poster at the Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting
- H.C. Wainwright cuts YMAB stock target to $11, maintains Buy rating
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics: A Yawn From The Market Means Opportunity (YMAB)
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Günlük aralık
8.59 8.61
Yıllık aralık
3.55 16.11
- Önceki kapanış
- 8.59
- Açılış
- 8.59
- Satış
- 8.61
- Alış
- 8.91
- Düşük
- 8.59
- Yüksek
- 8.61
- Hacim
- 830
- Günlük değişim
- 0.23%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.70%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 95.68%
- Yıllık değişim
- -34.97%
21 Eylül, Pazar