YMAB: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
8.61 USD 0.02 (0.23%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do YMAB para hoje mudou para 0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.59 e o mais alto foi 8.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
8.59 8.61
Faixa anual
3.55 16.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.59
- Open
- 8.59
- Bid
- 8.61
- Ask
- 8.91
- Low
- 8.59
- High
- 8.61
- Volume
- 830
- Mudança diária
- 0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 95.68%
- Mudança anual
- -34.97%
