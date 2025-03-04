Divisas / YMAB
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
YMAB: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
8.61 USD 0.02 (0.23%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de YMAB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.59, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.61.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YMAB News
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- Y mAbs Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics: Deal Showcases Value And Challenges Of Biotech M&A (YMAB)
- YmAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Surges 103.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock downgraded to Hold by Truist after SERB acquisition
- Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Y-mAbs stock soars after SERB Pharmaceuticals announces acquisition
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Pfizer Earnings Top Views - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- YmAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics announces results of annual shareholder meeting votes
- Clear Street raises YMAB stock target to $17, shares rise
- Y-mAbs Hosts Virtual Radiopharmaceutical R&D Update Highlighting Clinical Progress and Expanded Pipeline
- Y-mAbs Presents GD2-SADA PRIT Trial in Progress Poster at the Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting
- H.C. Wainwright cuts YMAB stock target to $11, maintains Buy rating
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics: A Yawn From The Market Means Opportunity (YMAB)
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
8.59 8.61
Rango anual
3.55 16.11
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.59
- Open
- 8.59
- Bid
- 8.61
- Ask
- 8.91
- Low
- 8.59
- High
- 8.61
- Volumen
- 830
- Cambio diario
- 0.23%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 95.68%
- Cambio anual
- -34.97%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B