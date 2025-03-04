시세섹션
통화 / YMAB
주식로 돌아가기

YMAB: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc

8.61 USD 0.02 (0.23%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

YMAB 환율이 오늘 0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.59이고 고가는 8.61이었습니다.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

YMAB News

일일 변동 비율
8.59 8.61
년간 변동
3.55 16.11
이전 종가
8.59
시가
8.59
Bid
8.61
Ask
8.91
저가
8.59
고가
8.61
볼륨
830
일일 변동
0.23%
월 변동
0.70%
6개월 변동
95.68%
년간 변동율
-34.97%
20 9월, 토요일