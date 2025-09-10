- Genel bakış
VO: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
VO fiyatı bugün -0.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 292.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 293.88 aralığında işlem gördü.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
VO haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is VO stock price today?
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock is priced at 293.23 today. It trades within -0.15%, yesterday's close was 293.67, and trading volume reached 654. The live price chart of VO shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is currently valued at 293.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.22% and USD. View the chart live to track VO movements.
How to buy VO stock?
You can buy Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 293.23. Orders are usually placed near 293.23 or 293.53, while 654 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow VO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VO stock?
Investing in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 223.65 - 294.06 and current price 293.23. Many compare 0.12% and 14.23% before placing orders at 293.23 or 293.53. Explore the VO price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 294.06. Within 223.65 - 294.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 293.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VO) over the year was 223.65. Comparing it with the current 293.23 and 223.65 - 294.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VO stock split?
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 293.67, and 11.22% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 293.67
- Açılış
- 292.89
- Satış
- 293.23
- Alış
- 293.53
- Düşük
- 292.66
- Yüksek
- 293.88
- Hacim
- 654
- Günlük değişim
- -0.15%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.12%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 14.23%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.22%
- Açıklanan
- -32 K
- Beklenti
- -19 K
- Önceki
- 54 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 52.8
- Önceki
- 53.0
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- -0.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.792 M
- Beklenti
- 2.655 M
- Önceki
- -0.607 M
- Açıklanan
- -0.271 M
- Beklenti
- -0.116 M
- Önceki
- 0.177 M