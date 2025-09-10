KotasyonBölümler
VO: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

293.23 USD 0.44 (0.15%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VO fiyatı bugün -0.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 292.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 293.88 aralığında işlem gördü.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

VO haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is VO stock price today?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock is priced at 293.23 today. It trades within -0.15%, yesterday's close was 293.67, and trading volume reached 654. The live price chart of VO shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is currently valued at 293.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.22% and USD. View the chart live to track VO movements.

How to buy VO stock?

You can buy Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 293.23. Orders are usually placed near 293.23 or 293.53, while 654 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow VO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VO stock?

Investing in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 223.65 - 294.06 and current price 293.23. Many compare 0.12% and 14.23% before placing orders at 293.23 or 293.53. Explore the VO price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 294.06. Within 223.65 - 294.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 293.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VO) over the year was 223.65. Comparing it with the current 293.23 and 223.65 - 294.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VO stock split?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 293.67, and 11.22% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
292.66 293.88
Yıllık aralık
223.65 294.06
Önceki kapanış
293.67
Açılış
292.89
Satış
293.23
Alış
293.53
Düşük
292.66
Yüksek
293.88
Hacim
654
Günlük değişim
-0.15%
Aylık değişim
0.12%
6 aylık değişim
14.23%
Yıllık değişim
11.22%
01 Ekim, Çarşamba
12:15
USD
ADP Tarım Dışı İstihdam Değişimi
Açıklanan
-32 K
Beklenti
-19 K
Önceki
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global İmalat PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
52.8
Önceki
53.0
14:00
USD
İnşaat Harcamaları (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Fiyatları Ücreti
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:30
USD
ÇED Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
1.792 M
Beklenti
2.655 M
Önceki
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
ÇED Cushing Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
-0.271 M
Beklenti
-0.116 M
Önceki
0.177 M