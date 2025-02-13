- Genel bakış
UTES: Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF
UTES fiyatı bugün 1.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 82.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 83.17 aralığında işlem gördü.
Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
UTES haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is UTES stock price today?
Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) stock is priced at 83.17 today. It trades within 1.79%, yesterday's close was 81.71, and trading volume reached 535.
Does UTES stock pay dividends?
Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF is currently valued at 83.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.18% and USD.
How to buy UTES stock?
You can buy Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) shares at the current price of 83.17. Orders are usually placed near 83.17 or 83.47, while 535 and 1.43% show market activity.
How to invest into UTES stock?
Investing in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.24 - 83.29 and current price 83.17. Many compare 6.63% and 28.87% before placing orders at 83.17 or 83.47.
What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) in the past year was 83.29. Within 57.24 - 83.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.71 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) over the year was 57.24. Comparing it with the current 83.17 and 57.24 - 83.29 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did UTES stock split?
Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.71, and 31.18% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 81.71
- Açılış
- 82.00
- Satış
- 83.17
- Alış
- 83.47
- Düşük
- 82.00
- Yüksek
- 83.17
- Hacim
- 535
- Günlük değişim
- 1.79%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.63%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 28.87%
- Yıllık değişim
- 31.18%