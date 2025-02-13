CotaçõesSeções
UTES: Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

83.17 USD 1.46 (1.79%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do UTES para hoje mudou para 1.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 82.00 e o mais alto foi 83.17.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is UTES stock price today?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) stock is priced at 83.17 today. It trades within 1.79%, yesterday's close was 81.71, and trading volume reached 535.

Does UTES stock pay dividends?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF is currently valued at 83.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.18% and USD.

How to buy UTES stock?

You can buy Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) shares at the current price of 83.17. Orders are usually placed near 83.17 or 83.47, while 535 and 1.43% show market activity.

How to invest into UTES stock?

Investing in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.24 - 83.29 and current price 83.17. Many compare 6.63% and 28.87% before placing orders at 83.17 or 83.47.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) in the past year was 83.29. Within 57.24 - 83.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) over the year was 57.24. Comparing it with the current 83.17 and 57.24 - 83.29 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did UTES stock split?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.71, and 31.18% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
82.00 83.17
Faixa anual
57.24 83.29
Fechamento anterior
81.71
Open
82.00
Bid
83.17
Ask
83.47
Low
82.00
High
83.17
Volume
535
Mudança diária
1.79%
Mudança mensal
6.63%
Mudança de 6 meses
28.87%
Mudança anual
31.18%
28 setembro, domingo