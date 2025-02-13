KurseKategorien
UTES: Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

83.17 USD 1.46 (1.79%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von UTES hat sich für heute um 1.79% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 82.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 83.17 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Häufige Fragen

What is UTES stock price today?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) stock is priced at 83.17 today. It trades within 1.79%, yesterday's close was 81.71, and trading volume reached 535.

Does UTES stock pay dividends?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF is currently valued at 83.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.18% and USD.

How to buy UTES stock?

You can buy Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) shares at the current price of 83.17. Orders are usually placed near 83.17 or 83.47, while 535 and 1.43% show market activity.

How to invest into UTES stock?

Investing in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.24 - 83.29 and current price 83.17. Many compare 6.63% and 28.87% before placing orders at 83.17 or 83.47.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) in the past year was 83.29. Within 57.24 - 83.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) over the year was 57.24. Comparing it with the current 83.17 and 57.24 - 83.29 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did UTES stock split?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.71, and 31.18% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
82.00 83.17
Jahresspanne
57.24 83.29
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
81.71
Eröffnung
82.00
Bid
83.17
Ask
83.47
Tief
82.00
Hoch
83.17
Volumen
535
Tagesänderung
1.79%
Monatsänderung
6.63%
6-Monatsänderung
28.87%
Jahresänderung
31.18%
