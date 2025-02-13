What is UTES stock price today? Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) stock is priced at 83.17 today. It trades within 1.79%, yesterday's close was 81.71, and trading volume reached 535.

Does UTES stock pay dividends? Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF is currently valued at 83.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.18% and USD.

How to buy UTES stock? You can buy Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) shares at the current price of 83.17. Orders are usually placed near 83.17 or 83.47, while 535 and 1.43% show market activity.

How to invest into UTES stock? Investing in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.24 - 83.29 and current price 83.17. Many compare 6.63% and 28.87% before placing orders at 83.17 or 83.47.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) in the past year was 83.29. Within 57.24 - 83.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) over the year was 57.24. Comparing it with the current 83.17 and 57.24 - 83.29 shows potential long-term entry points.