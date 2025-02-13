クォートセクション
通貨 / UTES
株に戻る

UTES: Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

83.17 USD 1.46 (1.79%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UTESの今日の為替レートは、1.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.00の安値と83.17の高値で取引されました。

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UTES News

よくあるご質問

What is UTES stock price today?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) stock is priced at 83.17 today. It trades within 1.79%, yesterday's close was 81.71, and trading volume reached 535.

Does UTES stock pay dividends?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF is currently valued at 83.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.18% and USD.

How to buy UTES stock?

You can buy Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) shares at the current price of 83.17. Orders are usually placed near 83.17 or 83.47, while 535 and 1.43% show market activity.

How to invest into UTES stock?

Investing in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.24 - 83.29 and current price 83.17. Many compare 6.63% and 28.87% before placing orders at 83.17 or 83.47.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) in the past year was 83.29. Within 57.24 - 83.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) over the year was 57.24. Comparing it with the current 83.17 and 57.24 - 83.29 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did UTES stock split?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.71, and 31.18% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
82.00 83.17
1年のレンジ
57.24 83.29
以前の終値
81.71
始値
82.00
買値
83.17
買値
83.47
安値
82.00
高値
83.17
出来高
535
1日の変化
1.79%
1ヶ月の変化
6.63%
6ヶ月の変化
28.87%
1年の変化
31.18%
28 9月, 日曜日