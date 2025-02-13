CotationsSections
UTES: Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

83.17 USD 1.46 (1.79%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de UTES a changé de 1.79% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 82.00 et à un maximum de 83.17.

Suivez la dynamique Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is UTES stock price today?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) stock is priced at 83.17 today. It trades within 1.79%, yesterday's close was 81.71, and trading volume reached 535.

Does UTES stock pay dividends?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF is currently valued at 83.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.18% and USD.

How to buy UTES stock?

You can buy Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) shares at the current price of 83.17. Orders are usually placed near 83.17 or 83.47, while 535 and 1.43% show market activity.

How to invest into UTES stock?

Investing in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.24 - 83.29 and current price 83.17. Many compare 6.63% and 28.87% before placing orders at 83.17 or 83.47.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) in the past year was 83.29. Within 57.24 - 83.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) over the year was 57.24. Comparing it with the current 83.17 and 57.24 - 83.29 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did UTES stock split?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.71, and 31.18% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
82.00 83.17
Range Annuel
57.24 83.29
Clôture Précédente
81.71
Ouverture
82.00
Bid
83.17
Ask
83.47
Plus Bas
82.00
Plus Haut
83.17
Volume
535
Changement quotidien
1.79%
Changement Mensuel
6.63%
Changement à 6 Mois
28.87%
Changement Annuel
31.18%
28 septembre, dimanche