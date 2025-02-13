QuotesSections
UTES: Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

82.50 USD 0.79 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UTES exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.00 and at a high of 83.01.

Follow Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UTES stock price today?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) stock is priced at 82.50 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterday's close was 81.71, and trading volume reached 253.

Does UTES stock pay dividends?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF is currently valued at 82.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.13% and USD.

How to buy UTES stock?

You can buy Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) shares at the current price of 82.50. Orders are usually placed near 82.50 or 82.80, while 253 and 0.61% show market activity.

How to invest into UTES stock?

Investing in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.24 - 83.29 and current price 82.50. Many compare 5.77% and 27.83% before placing orders at 82.50 or 82.80.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) in the past year was 83.29. Within 57.24 - 83.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) over the year was 57.24. Comparing it with the current 82.50 and 57.24 - 83.29 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did UTES stock split?

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.71, and 30.13% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
82.00 83.01
Year Range
57.24 83.29
Previous Close
81.71
Open
82.00
Bid
82.50
Ask
82.80
Low
82.00
High
83.01
Volume
253
Daily Change
0.97%
Month Change
5.77%
6 Months Change
27.83%
Year Change
30.13%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K