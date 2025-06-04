Dövizler / UPBD
UPBD: Upbound Group Inc
26.56 USD 0.78 (2.85%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
UPBD fiyatı bugün -2.85% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.30 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.46 aralığında işlem gördü.
Upbound Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
26.30 27.46
Yıllık aralık
19.64 36.01
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.34
- Açılış
- 27.39
- Satış
- 26.56
- Alış
- 26.86
- Düşük
- 26.30
- Yüksek
- 27.46
- Hacim
- 1.799 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.85%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.19%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.04%
- Yıllık değişim
- -10.12%
21 Eylül, Pazar