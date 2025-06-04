FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / UPBD
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

UPBD: Upbound Group Inc

26.56 USD 0.78 (2.85%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

UPBD fiyatı bugün -2.85% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.30 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.46 aralığında işlem gördü.

Upbound Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UPBD haberleri

Günlük aralık
26.30 27.46
Yıllık aralık
19.64 36.01
Önceki kapanış
27.34
Açılış
27.39
Satış
26.56
Alış
26.86
Düşük
26.30
Yüksek
27.46
Hacim
1.799 K
Günlük değişim
-2.85%
Aylık değişim
5.19%
6 aylık değişim
11.04%
Yıllık değişim
-10.12%
21 Eylül, Pazar