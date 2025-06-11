通貨 / UPBD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
UPBD: Upbound Group Inc
27.34 USD 0.59 (2.21%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UPBDの今日の為替レートは、2.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.72の安値と27.38の高値で取引されました。
Upbound Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UPBD News
- アップバウンド・グループ、2025年第4四半期に0.39ドルの四半期配当を発表
- Upbound Group declares $0.39 quarterly dividend
- Upbound Group (UPBD) Soars 8.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- このBPアナリストが楽観的になる。月曜日のトップ5のアップグレード
- Why Upbound Group (UPBD) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- This BP Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), BP (NYSE:BP)
- AppLovin To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC)
- Upbound: Onwards To Growing Brand Visibility Into 2026 Amid High Retailing Activity
- Upbound Group (UPBD) Could Be a Great Choice
- Upbound Group extends term loan maturity and increases credit facility
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 30% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/3/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Upbound Group Inc stock hits 52-week low at 19.66 USD
- Upbound Group (UPBD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Upbound Group (UPBD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Upbound Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 7.5%, maintains full-year guidance
- Upbound Group beats Q2 expectations with strong Acima and Brigit growth
- Upbound earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Why Upbound Group (UPBD) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- McGrath (MGRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Why Upbound Group (UPBD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Upbound (UPBD): Considerable Upside Potential Despite Operational, Debt-related Risks
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For June
- KeyBanc recommends WSM, LOW, LZB, CENTA stocks for patient investors
1日のレンジ
26.72 27.38
1年のレンジ
19.64 36.01
- 以前の終値
- 26.75
- 始値
- 26.97
- 買値
- 27.34
- 買値
- 27.64
- 安値
- 26.72
- 高値
- 27.38
- 出来高
- 2.014 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.30%
- 1年の変化
- -7.48%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K