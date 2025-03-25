Dövizler / TOI
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
TOI: The Oncology Institute Inc
3.12 USD 0.12 (3.70%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
TOI fiyatı bugün -3.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.30 aralığında işlem gördü.
The Oncology Institute Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TOI haberleri
- The Oncology Institute (TOI) Loses 20% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Dianthus Therapeutics stock ahead of data
- Oncology institute (TOI) shareholder sales total $20.7 million
- The Oncology Institute: A Promising Company In A Growing Sector (NASDAQ:TOI)
- The Oncology Institute shares tumble 7% as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Dianthus Therapeutics stock ahead of trial data
- Oncology Institute earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oncology Institute Sales Jump 22 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Oncology Institute sees revenue rise in Q2 2025
- The Oncology Institute stock initiated with Outperform rating at Noble Capital
- The Oncology Institute stock initiated with Buy rating at B.Riley
- The Oncology Institute to serve as exclusive provider for Nevada Medicaid
- Topicus.com Inc. successfully completes inaugural €200 million Schuldschein loan
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Major Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Oncology institute director Brad Hively sells $5.67m in stock
- The Oncology Institute joins Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes
- BTIG sets $7 price target on The Oncology Institute stock
- The Oncology Institute Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Guidance
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Günlük aralık
3.06 3.30
Yıllık aralık
0.12 4.13
- Önceki kapanış
- 3.24
- Açılış
- 3.27
- Satış
- 3.12
- Alış
- 3.42
- Düşük
- 3.06
- Yüksek
- 3.30
- Hacim
- 2.465 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.70%
- Aylık değişim
- -5.74%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 153.66%
- Yıllık değişim
- 845.45%
21 Eylül, Pazar