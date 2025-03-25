Moedas / TOI
TOI: The Oncology Institute Inc
3.24 USD 0.25 (8.36%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TOI para hoje mudou para 8.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.21 e o mais alto foi 3.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Oncology Institute Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TOI Notícias
Faixa diária
3.21 3.25
Faixa anual
0.12 4.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.99
- Open
- 3.21
- Bid
- 3.24
- Ask
- 3.54
- Low
- 3.21
- High
- 3.25
- Volume
- 192
- Mudança diária
- 8.36%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 163.41%
- Mudança anual
- 881.82%
