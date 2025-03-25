クォートセクション
通貨 / TOI
株に戻る

TOI: The Oncology Institute Inc

3.24 USD 0.25 (8.36%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TOIの今日の為替レートは、8.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.00の安値と3.27の高値で取引されました。

The Oncology Institute Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TOI News

1日のレンジ
3.00 3.27
1年のレンジ
0.12 4.13
以前の終値
2.99
始値
3.01
買値
3.24
買値
3.54
安値
3.00
高値
3.27
出来高
2.057 K
1日の変化
8.36%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.11%
6ヶ月の変化
163.41%
1年の変化
881.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K