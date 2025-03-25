通貨 / TOI
TOI: The Oncology Institute Inc
3.24 USD 0.25 (8.36%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TOIの今日の為替レートは、8.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.00の安値と3.27の高値で取引されました。
The Oncology Institute Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
3.00 3.27
1年のレンジ
0.12 4.13
- 以前の終値
- 2.99
- 始値
- 3.01
- 買値
- 3.24
- 買値
- 3.54
- 安値
- 3.00
- 高値
- 3.27
- 出来高
- 2.057 K
- 1日の変化
- 8.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 163.41%
- 1年の変化
- 881.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K