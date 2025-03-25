통화 / TOI
TOI: The Oncology Institute Inc
3.12 USD 0.12 (3.70%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TOI 환율이 오늘 -3.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.06이고 고가는 3.30이었습니다.
The Oncology Institute Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
3.06 3.30
년간 변동
0.12 4.13
- 이전 종가
- 3.24
- 시가
- 3.27
- Bid
- 3.12
- Ask
- 3.42
- 저가
- 3.06
- 고가
- 3.30
- 볼륨
- 2.465 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.70%
- 월 변동
- -5.74%
- 6개월 변동
- 153.66%
- 년간 변동율
- 845.45%
20 9월, 토요일