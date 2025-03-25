QuotazioniSezioni
TOI: The Oncology Institute Inc

3.12 USD 0.12 (3.70%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TOI ha avuto una variazione del -3.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.06 e ad un massimo di 3.30.

Segui le dinamiche di The Oncology Institute Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.06 3.30
Intervallo Annuale
0.12 4.13
Chiusura Precedente
3.24
Apertura
3.27
Bid
3.12
Ask
3.42
Minimo
3.06
Massimo
3.30
Volume
2.465 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.70%
Variazione Mensile
-5.74%
Variazione Semestrale
153.66%
Variazione Annuale
845.45%
