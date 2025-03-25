Valute / TOI
TOI: The Oncology Institute Inc
3.12 USD 0.12 (3.70%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TOI ha avuto una variazione del -3.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.06 e ad un massimo di 3.30.
Segui le dinamiche di The Oncology Institute Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TOI News
- The Oncology Institute (TOI) Loses 20% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Dianthus Therapeutics stock ahead of data
- Oncology institute (TOI) shareholder sales total $20.7 million
- The Oncology Institute: A Promising Company In A Growing Sector (NASDAQ:TOI)
- The Oncology Institute shares tumble 7% as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Dianthus Therapeutics stock ahead of trial data
- Oncology Institute earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oncology Institute Sales Jump 22 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Oncology Institute sees revenue rise in Q2 2025
- The Oncology Institute stock initiated with Outperform rating at Noble Capital
- The Oncology Institute stock initiated with Buy rating at B.Riley
- The Oncology Institute to serve as exclusive provider for Nevada Medicaid
- Topicus.com Inc. successfully completes inaugural €200 million Schuldschein loan
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Major Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Oncology institute director Brad Hively sells $5.67m in stock
- The Oncology Institute joins Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes
- BTIG sets $7 price target on The Oncology Institute stock
- The Oncology Institute Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Guidance
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.06 3.30
Intervallo Annuale
0.12 4.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.24
- Apertura
- 3.27
- Bid
- 3.12
- Ask
- 3.42
- Minimo
- 3.06
- Massimo
- 3.30
- Volume
- 2.465 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 153.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 845.45%
21 settembre, domenica