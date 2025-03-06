KotasyonBölümler
SLVP: iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund

26.78 USD 0.63 (2.41%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SLVP fiyatı bugün 2.41% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.31 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is SLVP stock price today?

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund (SLVP) stock is priced at 26.78 today. It trades within 2.41%, yesterday's close was 26.15, and trading volume reached 1056.

Does SLVP stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund is currently valued at 26.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 99.55% and USD.

How to buy SLVP stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund (SLVP) shares at the current price of 26.78. Orders are usually placed near 26.78 or 27.08, while 1056 and 1.59% show market activity.

How to invest into SLVP stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.34 - 27.17 and current price 26.78. Many compare 19.45% and 81.31% before placing orders at 26.78 or 27.08.

What are iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) in the past year was 27.17. Within 11.34 - 27.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.15 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) over the year was 11.34. Comparing it with the current 26.78 and 11.34 - 27.17 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SLVP stock split?

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.15, and 99.55% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
26.31 27.00
Yıllık aralık
11.34 27.17
Önceki kapanış
26.15
Açılış
26.36
Satış
26.78
Alış
27.08
Düşük
26.31
Yüksek
27.00
Hacim
1.056 K
Günlük değişim
2.41%
Aylık değişim
19.45%
6 aylık değişim
81.31%
Yıllık değişim
99.55%
