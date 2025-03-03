Currencies / SLVP
SLVP: iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund
25.10 USD 0.56 (2.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLVP exchange rate has changed by -2.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.02 and at a high of 25.83.
Follow iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SLVP News
Daily Range
25.02 25.83
Year Range
11.34 25.83
- Previous Close
- 25.66
- Open
- 25.76
- Bid
- 25.10
- Ask
- 25.40
- Low
- 25.02
- High
- 25.83
- Volume
- 511
- Daily Change
- -2.18%
- Month Change
- 11.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.94%
- Year Change
- 87.03%
