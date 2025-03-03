QuotesSections
Currencies / SLVP
Back to US Stock Market

SLVP: iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund

25.10 USD 0.56 (2.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SLVP exchange rate has changed by -2.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.02 and at a high of 25.83.

Follow iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SLVP News

Daily Range
25.02 25.83
Year Range
11.34 25.83
Previous Close
25.66
Open
25.76
Bid
25.10
Ask
25.40
Low
25.02
High
25.83
Volume
511
Daily Change
-2.18%
Month Change
11.95%
6 Months Change
69.94%
Year Change
87.03%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev