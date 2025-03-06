CotationsSections
SLVP: iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund

26.78 USD 0.63 (2.41%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SLVP a changé de 2.41% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 26.31 et à un maximum de 27.00.

Suivez la dynamique iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

What is SLVP stock price today?

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund (SLVP) stock is priced at 26.78 today. It trades within 2.41%, yesterday's close was 26.15, and trading volume reached 1056.

Does SLVP stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund is currently valued at 26.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 99.55% and USD.

How to buy SLVP stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund (SLVP) shares at the current price of 26.78. Orders are usually placed near 26.78 or 27.08, while 1056 and 1.59% show market activity.

How to invest into SLVP stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.34 - 27.17 and current price 26.78. Many compare 19.45% and 81.31% before placing orders at 26.78 or 27.08.

What are iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) in the past year was 27.17. Within 11.34 - 27.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.15 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) over the year was 11.34. Comparing it with the current 26.78 and 11.34 - 27.17 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SLVP stock split?

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.15, and 99.55% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
26.31 27.00
Range Annuel
11.34 27.17
Clôture Précédente
26.15
Ouverture
26.36
Bid
26.78
Ask
27.08
Plus Bas
26.31
Plus Haut
27.00
Volume
1.056 K
Changement quotidien
2.41%
Changement Mensuel
19.45%
Changement à 6 Mois
81.31%
Changement Annuel
99.55%
