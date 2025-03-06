QuotazioniSezioni
SLVP: iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund

26.78 USD 0.63 (2.41%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SLVP ha avuto una variazione del 2.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.31 e ad un massimo di 27.00.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is SLVP stock price today?

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund (SLVP) stock is priced at 26.78 today. It trades within 2.41%, yesterday's close was 26.15, and trading volume reached 1056.

Does SLVP stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund is currently valued at 26.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 99.55% and USD.

How to buy SLVP stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund (SLVP) shares at the current price of 26.78. Orders are usually placed near 26.78 or 27.08, while 1056 and 1.59% show market activity.

How to invest into SLVP stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.34 - 27.17 and current price 26.78. Many compare 19.45% and 81.31% before placing orders at 26.78 or 27.08.

What are iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) in the past year was 27.17. Within 11.34 - 27.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.15 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) over the year was 11.34. Comparing it with the current 26.78 and 11.34 - 27.17 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SLVP stock split?

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.15, and 99.55% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.31 27.00
Intervallo Annuale
11.34 27.17
Chiusura Precedente
26.15
Apertura
26.36
Bid
26.78
Ask
27.08
Minimo
26.31
Massimo
27.00
Volume
1.056 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.41%
Variazione Mensile
19.45%
Variazione Semestrale
81.31%
Variazione Annuale
99.55%
28 settembre, domenica