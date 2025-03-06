- 개요
SLVP: iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund
SLVP 환율이 오늘 2.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.31이고 고가는 27.00이었습니다.
iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SLVP stock price today?
iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund (SLVP) stock is priced at 26.78 today. It trades within 2.41%, yesterday's close was 26.15, and trading volume reached 1056.
Does SLVP stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund is currently valued at 26.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 99.55% and USD.
How to buy SLVP stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund (SLVP) shares at the current price of 26.78. Orders are usually placed near 26.78 or 27.08, while 1056 and 1.59% show market activity.
How to invest into SLVP stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.34 - 27.17 and current price 26.78. Many compare 19.45% and 81.31% before placing orders at 26.78 or 27.08.
What are iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) in the past year was 27.17. Within 11.34 - 27.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.15 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) over the year was 11.34. Comparing it with the current 26.78 and 11.34 - 27.17 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SLVP stock split?
iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.15, and 99.55% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 26.15
- 시가
- 26.36
- Bid
- 26.78
- Ask
- 27.08
- 저가
- 26.31
- 고가
- 27.00
- 볼륨
- 1.056 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.41%
- 월 변동
- 19.45%
- 6개월 변동
- 81.31%
- 년간 변동율
- 99.55%