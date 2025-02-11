Dövizler / SLQT
SLQT: SelectQuote Inc
2.06 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SLQT fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.07 aralığında işlem gördü.
SelectQuote Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
2.00 2.07
Yıllık aralık
1.62 6.86
- Önceki kapanış
- 2.06
- Açılış
- 2.07
- Satış
- 2.06
- Alış
- 2.36
- Düşük
- 2.00
- Yüksek
- 2.07
- Hacim
- 925
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- -6.36%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -38.32%
- Yıllık değişim
- -3.74%
21 Eylül, Pazar