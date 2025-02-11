Valute / SLQT
SLQT: SelectQuote Inc
2.06 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLQT ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.00 e ad un massimo di 2.07.
Segui le dinamiche di SelectQuote Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SLQT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.00 2.07
Intervallo Annuale
1.62 6.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.06
- Apertura
- 2.07
- Bid
- 2.06
- Ask
- 2.36
- Minimo
- 2.00
- Massimo
- 2.07
- Volume
- 925
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -38.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.74%
21 settembre, domenica