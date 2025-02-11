Währungen / SLQT
SLQT: SelectQuote Inc
2.01 USD 0.05 (2.43%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SLQT hat sich für heute um -2.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.07 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SelectQuote Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
2.00 2.07
Jahresspanne
1.62 6.86
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.06
- Eröffnung
- 2.07
- Bid
- 2.01
- Ask
- 2.31
- Tief
- 2.00
- Hoch
- 2.07
- Volumen
- 189
- Tagesänderung
- -2.43%
- Monatsänderung
- -8.64%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -39.82%
- Jahresänderung
- -6.07%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K