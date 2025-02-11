Moedas / SLQT
SLQT: SelectQuote Inc
2.08 USD 0.05 (2.46%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SLQT para hoje mudou para 2.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.03 e o mais alto foi 2.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SelectQuote Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
2.03 2.12
Faixa anual
1.62 6.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.03
- Open
- 2.06
- Bid
- 2.08
- Ask
- 2.38
- Low
- 2.03
- High
- 2.12
- Volume
- 273
- Mudança diária
- 2.46%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -37.72%
- Mudança anual
- -2.80%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh