SLQT: SelectQuote Inc
2.06 USD 0.03 (1.48%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLQTの今日の為替レートは、1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.03の安値と2.12の高値で取引されました。
SelectQuote Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SLQT News
- Selectquote stock price target raised to $3.00 from $2.75 at Jefferies
- S&P 500 Moves Lower; Walmart Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- SelectQuote (SLQT) Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Crush Estimates - SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
- SelectQuote Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Nutex Health, NIO, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC), MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO)
- SelectQuote, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SLQT)
- SelectQuote SLQT Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SelectQuote Revenue Soars 55 Percent
- SelectQuote (SLQT) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Selectquote earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- SelectQuote beats Q4 expectations, issues strong FY26 outlook
- SelectQuote Q4 2025 slides: Healthcare Services powers full-year outperformance
- SelectQuote (SLQT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- TWFG, Inc. (TWFG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- SelectQuote amends credit agreement to extend revolving facility maturity
- SelectQuote expands medication adherence service for Medicare patients
- SelectQuote Stock: Be Patient Until Growth Drivers Kick In (NYSE:SLQT)
- SelectQuote vice chairman Tom Grant passes away
- SelectQuote: Poised For Asymmetric Re-Rating (NYSE:SLQT)
- SelectQuote (SLQT) Shares Slide Further on Disappointing Earnings Amidst DOJ Scrutiny- Hagens Berman
- SelectQuote’s Highly-Satisfied Insurance Customers Award the Company a Net Promoter Score of 58, Considered Great
- SelectQuote stock surges over 4% on revenue beat, strong guidance
- eHealth, GoHealth, SelectQuote Shares Sink On DOJ Medicare Kickback Allegations - GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO), SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
- SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
2.03 2.12
1年のレンジ
1.62 6.86
- 以前の終値
- 2.03
- 始値
- 2.06
- 買値
- 2.06
- 買値
- 2.36
- 安値
- 2.03
- 高値
- 2.12
- 出来高
- 799
- 1日の変化
- 1.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.36%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -38.32%
- 1年の変化
- -3.74%
