货币 / SLQT
SLQT: SelectQuote Inc
2.01 USD 0.07 (3.37%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SLQT汇率已更改-3.37%。当日，交易品种以低点1.99和高点2.13进行交易。
关注SelectQuote Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SLQT新闻
- Selectquote stock price target raised to $3.00 from $2.75 at Jefferies
- S&P 500 Moves Lower; Walmart Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- SelectQuote (SLQT) Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Crush Estimates - SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
- SelectQuote Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Nutex Health, NIO, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC), MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO)
- SelectQuote, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SLQT)
- SelectQuote SLQT Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SelectQuote Revenue Soars 55 Percent
- SelectQuote (SLQT) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Selectquote earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- SelectQuote beats Q4 expectations, issues strong FY26 outlook
- SelectQuote Q4 2025 slides: Healthcare Services powers full-year outperformance
- SelectQuote (SLQT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- TWFG, Inc. (TWFG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- SelectQuote amends credit agreement to extend revolving facility maturity
- SelectQuote expands medication adherence service for Medicare patients
- SelectQuote Stock: Be Patient Until Growth Drivers Kick In (NYSE:SLQT)
- SelectQuote vice chairman Tom Grant passes away
- SelectQuote: Poised For Asymmetric Re-Rating (NYSE:SLQT)
- SelectQuote (SLQT) Shares Slide Further on Disappointing Earnings Amidst DOJ Scrutiny- Hagens Berman
- SelectQuote’s Highly-Satisfied Insurance Customers Award the Company a Net Promoter Score of 58, Considered Great
- SelectQuote stock surges over 4% on revenue beat, strong guidance
- eHealth, GoHealth, SelectQuote Shares Sink On DOJ Medicare Kickback Allegations - GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO), SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
- SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
1.99 2.13
年范围
1.62 6.86
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.08
- 开盘价
- 2.13
- 卖价
- 2.01
- 买价
- 2.31
- 最低价
- 1.99
- 最高价
- 2.13
- 交易量
- 708
- 日变化
- -3.37%
- 月变化
- -8.64%
- 6个月变化
- -39.82%
- 年变化
- -6.07%
