RRC: Range Resources Corporation
34.52 USD 0.77 (2.18%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RRC fiyatı bugün -2.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.15 aralığında işlem gördü.
Range Resources Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
33.97 35.15
Yıllık aralık
28.99 43.49
- Önceki kapanış
- 35.29
- Açılış
- 35.14
- Satış
- 34.52
- Alış
- 34.82
- Düşük
- 33.97
- Yüksek
- 35.15
- Hacim
- 8.556 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.18%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.20%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -13.35%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.30%
21 Eylül, Pazar