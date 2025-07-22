FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / RRC
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

RRC: Range Resources Corporation

34.52 USD 0.77 (2.18%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RRC fiyatı bugün -2.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.15 aralığında işlem gördü.

Range Resources Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RRC haberleri

Günlük aralık
33.97 35.15
Yıllık aralık
28.99 43.49
Önceki kapanış
35.29
Açılış
35.14
Satış
34.52
Alış
34.82
Düşük
33.97
Yüksek
35.15
Hacim
8.556 K
Günlük değişim
-2.18%
Aylık değişim
1.20%
6 aylık değişim
-13.35%
Yıllık değişim
12.30%
21 Eylül, Pazar