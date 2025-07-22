Währungen / RRC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
RRC: Range Resources Corporation
35.29 USD 0.24 (0.68%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RRC hat sich für heute um -0.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 34.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 35.77 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Range Resources Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RRC News
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in RRC Stock?
- Institutional Investors And A Contrarian Look At CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- MPLX LP appoints Ray N. Walker, Jr. to board of directors
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In - Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Range Resources: Tax Change Benefits Offsets Impact From Weaker Natural Gas Prices (RRC)
- Why Is Range Resources (RRC) Down 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Roth cuts gas stocks as oversupply threatens natural gas prices into 2026
- So Bullish It Hurts: My Favorite Stocks For AI's Biggest Bottleneck
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put New Dividend Money Right Now
- Expand Energy: Leveraged To Higher Natural Gas Prices (NASDAQ:EXE)
- UBS raises Range Resources stock price target to $42 on efficiency gains
- Drill, Baby, Drill: 9 Stocks With Enough Firepower To Outperform For Decades
- Range Resources: Another Natural Gas Price Beneficiary (NYSE:RRC)
- Earnings call transcript: Range Resources beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Range Resources stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates Hold rating
- Range Resources Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Production Guidance
- Range Resources stock price target raised to $48 by Mizuho on improved efficiency
- Range Resources (RRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Range Resources up 2% on Q2 beat and improved production guidance
- Range Resources July 2025 presentation: Three-year growth plan targets 20% production increase
Tagesspanne
34.98 35.77
Jahresspanne
28.99 43.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 35.53
- Eröffnung
- 35.77
- Bid
- 35.29
- Ask
- 35.59
- Tief
- 34.98
- Hoch
- 35.77
- Volumen
- 4.763 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.68%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.42%
- Jahresänderung
- 14.80%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K