RRC: Range Resources Corporation

34.52 USD 0.77 (2.18%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RRC ha avuto una variazione del -2.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.97 e ad un massimo di 35.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Range Resources Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.97 35.15
Intervallo Annuale
28.99 43.49
Chiusura Precedente
35.29
Apertura
35.14
Bid
34.52
Ask
34.82
Minimo
33.97
Massimo
35.15
Volume
8.556 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.18%
Variazione Mensile
1.20%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.35%
Variazione Annuale
12.30%
