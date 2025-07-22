クォートセクション
通貨 / RRC
RRC: Range Resources Corporation

35.29 USD 0.24 (0.68%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RRCの今日の為替レートは、-0.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.98の安値と35.77の高値で取引されました。

Range Resources Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
34.98 35.77
1年のレンジ
28.99 43.49
以前の終値
35.53
始値
35.77
買値
35.29
買値
35.59
安値
34.98
高値
35.77
出来高
4.763 K
1日の変化
-0.68%
1ヶ月の変化
3.46%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.42%
1年の変化
14.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K