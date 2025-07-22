Moedas / RRC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RRC: Range Resources Corporation
35.57 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RRC para hoje mudou para 0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.40 e o mais alto foi 35.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Range Resources Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RRC Notícias
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in RRC Stock?
- Institutional Investors And A Contrarian Look At CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- MPLX LP appoints Ray N. Walker, Jr. to board of directors
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In - Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Range Resources: Tax Change Benefits Offsets Impact From Weaker Natural Gas Prices (RRC)
- Why Is Range Resources (RRC) Down 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Roth cuts gas stocks as oversupply threatens natural gas prices into 2026
- So Bullish It Hurts: My Favorite Stocks For AI's Biggest Bottleneck
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put New Dividend Money Right Now
- Expand Energy: Leveraged To Higher Natural Gas Prices (NASDAQ:EXE)
- UBS raises Range Resources stock price target to $42 on efficiency gains
- Drill, Baby, Drill: 9 Stocks With Enough Firepower To Outperform For Decades
- Range Resources: Another Natural Gas Price Beneficiary (NYSE:RRC)
- Earnings call transcript: Range Resources beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Range Resources stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates Hold rating
- Range Resources Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Production Guidance
- Range Resources stock price target raised to $48 by Mizuho on improved efficiency
- Range Resources (RRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Range Resources up 2% on Q2 beat and improved production guidance
- Range Resources July 2025 presentation: Three-year growth plan targets 20% production increase
Faixa diária
35.40 35.77
Faixa anual
28.99 43.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.53
- Open
- 35.77
- Bid
- 35.57
- Ask
- 35.87
- Low
- 35.40
- High
- 35.77
- Volume
- 117
- Mudança diária
- 0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.72%
- Mudança anual
- 15.71%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh