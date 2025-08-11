Dövizler / RNG
RNG: RingCentral Inc Class A
31.24 USD 0.63 (1.98%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RNG fiyatı bugün -1.98% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.03 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.78 aralığında işlem gördü.
RingCentral Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
31.03 31.78
Yıllık aralık
20.58 42.19
- Önceki kapanış
- 31.87
- Açılış
- 31.78
- Satış
- 31.24
- Alış
- 31.54
- Düşük
- 31.03
- Yüksek
- 31.78
- Hacim
- 1.673 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.98%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.83%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 25.82%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.58%
21 Eylül, Pazar