RNG: RingCentral Inc Class A
31.87 USD 0.32 (1.01%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RNG hat sich für heute um 1.01% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.94 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die RingCentral Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
31.36 31.94
Jahresspanne
20.58 42.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 31.55
- Eröffnung
- 31.94
- Bid
- 31.87
- Ask
- 32.17
- Tief
- 31.36
- Hoch
- 31.94
- Volumen
- 1.941 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.01%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.95%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 28.35%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K