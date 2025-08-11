クォートセクション
RNG: RingCentral Inc Class A

31.87 USD 0.32 (1.01%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RNGの今日の為替レートは、1.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.36の安値と31.94の高値で取引されました。

RingCentral Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
31.36 31.94
1年のレンジ
20.58 42.19
以前の終値
31.55
始値
31.94
買値
31.87
買値
32.17
安値
31.36
高値
31.94
出来高
1.941 K
1日の変化
1.01%
1ヶ月の変化
6.95%
6ヶ月の変化
28.35%
1年の変化
0.41%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K