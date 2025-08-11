通貨 / RNG
RNG: RingCentral Inc Class A
31.87 USD 0.32 (1.01%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RNGの今日の為替レートは、1.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.36の安値と31.94の高値で取引されました。
RingCentral Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
31.36 31.94
1年のレンジ
20.58 42.19
- 以前の終値
- 31.55
- 始値
- 31.94
- 買値
- 31.87
- 買値
- 32.17
- 安値
- 31.36
- 高値
- 31.94
- 出来高
- 1.941 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.35%
- 1年の変化
- 0.41%
