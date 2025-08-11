CotationsSections
Devises / RNG
RNG: RingCentral Inc Class A

31.24 USD 0.63 (1.98%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RNG a changé de -1.98% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.03 et à un maximum de 31.78.

Suivez la dynamique RingCentral Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
31.03 31.78
Range Annuel
20.58 42.19
Clôture Précédente
31.87
Ouverture
31.78
Bid
31.24
Ask
31.54
Plus Bas
31.03
Plus Haut
31.78
Volume
1.673 K
Changement quotidien
-1.98%
Changement Mensuel
4.83%
Changement à 6 Mois
25.82%
Changement Annuel
-1.58%
