RNG: RingCentral Inc Class A
31.24 USD 0.63 (1.98%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RNG a changé de -1.98% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.03 et à un maximum de 31.78.
Suivez la dynamique RingCentral Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
31.03 31.78
Range Annuel
20.58 42.19
- Clôture Précédente
- 31.87
- Ouverture
- 31.78
- Bid
- 31.24
- Ask
- 31.54
- Plus Bas
- 31.03
- Plus Haut
- 31.78
- Volume
- 1.673 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.98%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.83%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 25.82%
- Changement Annuel
- -1.58%
20 septembre, samedi