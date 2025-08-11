货币 / RNG
RNG: RingCentral Inc Class A
31.21 USD 0.45 (1.46%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RNG汇率已更改1.46%。当日，交易品种以低点30.25和高点31.32进行交易。
关注RingCentral Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
30.25 31.32
年范围
20.58 42.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.76
- 开盘价
- 30.91
- 卖价
- 31.21
- 买价
- 31.51
- 最低价
- 30.25
- 最高价
- 31.32
- 交易量
- 2.150 K
- 日变化
- 1.46%
- 月变化
- 4.73%
- 6个月变化
- 25.69%
- 年变化
- -1.67%
